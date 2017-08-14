ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga gives money to homeless in San Francisco after concert

Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert last night. (Twitter/Dinogaga16)

Lady Gaga took the time to hand out money to the homeless in San Francisco right after her concert Sunday night.

The superstar performed at AT&T Park. A fan shared video of the singer, spending time with homeless people on the streets.

It's hard to see her in the video - she appears very quickly in the footage - but she's the one with the high heel white boots.

She made her way up and down the street, sharing money and some candid conversation.

It's unclear exactly what streets she was on, but likely somewhere near the ballpark.

The singer is already back on the road. Her next stop is Sacramento.

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
