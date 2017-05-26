ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' filled with eye-popping visual effects

Groundbreaking visual effects help hook the audience into the story of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Johnny Depp is back for the latest "Pirates" franchise adventure called "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

This time around, Captain Jack Sparrow needs to find the legendary trident of Poseidon, an artifact that would give him control over the seas, but he's in a bit of a time crunch. His nemesis, a ghost pirate played by Oscar winner Javier Bardem, is also looking for it.

That's the basic plot of this latest story, but one main reason to see the film is the crazy amount of dazzling special effects.

"This is state-of-the-art imaginative CGI," said actor Geoffrey Rush, who plays "Barbossa". "You know, I'm a huge fan of the old Cecil B. DeMille 'The 10 Commandments.' When I was 10, I saw that and I thought the parting of the red sea was the best. Wait 'til they see this!"

"It was brilliant. It's so amazing what we can do now," said producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "I mean, the parting of the sea, all these different things we did. The way they do Javier's hair- it took almost a year to get it correct. It's just spectacular because computer power every six months doubles and triples. So we can do just about anything now..."

The film, whose special effects count was in the thousands, is co-directed by Joaquim Ronning and Espen Sandberg.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is rated PG-13.
