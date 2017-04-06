90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian known for his playfully caustic wit, has died, his spokesperson announced Thursday. He was 90.The cause and location of his death were not immediately known.Fellow comedians and other celebrities took to social media after learning of the iconic funnyman's death.Billy Crystal described Rickles' death as "a giant loss.""90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough," Jimmy Kimmel said on Twitter. "One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already."