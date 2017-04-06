The cause and location of his death were not immediately known.
Fellow comedians and other celebrities took to social media after learning of the iconic funnyman's death.
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Billy Crystal described Rickles' death as "a giant loss."
"90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough," Jimmy Kimmel said on Twitter. "One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already."
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017