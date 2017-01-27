Legendary comedian Rich Little continues to dazzle with impersonations

Rich Little is known for his famous impersonations of movie stars, TV giants and even politicians.The comedian has been in show business for more than 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down.Little has an on-going show in Las Vegas at the Tropicana Hotel and he's now busy promoting his new book, "Little by Little: People I've Known and Been."Despite the busy schedule, Little made time to stop by the ABC7 studios and perform some impersonations for Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio.