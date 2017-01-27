HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Legendary comedian Rich Little continues to dazzle with impersonations

EMBED </>More News Videos

Legendary comedian Rich Little performs some of his impersonations at ABC7. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rich Little is known for his famous impersonations of movie stars, TV giants and even politicians.

The comedian has been in show business for more than 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Little has an on-going show in Las Vegas at the Tropicana Hotel and he's now busy promoting his new book, "Little by Little: People I've Known and Been."

Despite the busy schedule, Little made time to stop by the ABC7 studios and perform some impersonations for Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio.

Watch Little's performance in the video player above.
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wraphollywoodcelebrityfunny video
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
'Quantico' stars dish on new mysteries, drama
Main Street Electrical Parade back at Disneyland
Alec Baldwin shares challenges of hosting 'Match Game'
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
134 Fwy in Pasadena area facing massive jam after police chase ends in crash
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
Suspect arrested in fatal Chinatown double stabbing
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old arrested, police say
Show More
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
LA car lovers have two big shows this weekend
'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley
Undocumented immigrants in LA scared of deportation under Trump
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
More News
Top Video
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in WeHo
LA car lovers have two big shows this weekend
Undocumented immigrants in LA scared of deportation under Trump
More Video