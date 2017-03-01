ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lego launches 'Women of NASA' toy set

EMBED </>More News Videos

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists. (WPVI)

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists.

The company unveiled its "Women of NASA" set of minifigures this week.

The figures include Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Mae Jemison, an entrepreneur, an astronaut and a doctor who was the first African-American woman in space.

There's also a figure of Katherine Johnson, the mathematician and NASA trajectory expert, whom Taraji P. Henson played in "Hidden Figures."

Also featured are Margaret Hamilton, an MIT computer scientist who developed the flight software for the Apollo craft, and astronaut and physicist Nancy Grace Roman.

The concept for this new set came from fans, who submitted proposals through the Lego Ideas Series.

WPVI-TV and ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentlegonasaspacewomenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce
SPONSORED: Attend a "Shark Tank" open call in Cabazon!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Carjacking suspect surrenders after chase ends in Redondo Beach
LA High School evacuated after bomb threat
Investigation underway after fire at Van Nuys Mormon church
US stocks surge; Dow Jones crosses 21,000 points
Porto's Bakery opening new location in Buena Park
Ex-lieutenant takes stand for 1st time in Baca retrial
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Show More
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
2 killed in Fullerton crash possibly caused by street racing
VIDEO: Truck goes airborne during police chase
More News
Top Video
Carjacking suspect surrenders after chase ends in Redondo Beach
Investigation underway after fire at Van Nuys Mormon church
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
Porto's Bakery opening new location in Buena Park
More Video