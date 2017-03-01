Lego launches 'Women of NASA' toy set

We begin #WomensHistoryMonth with the best news: Our 5 LEGO #womeninSTEM will soon be available to kids everywhere! https://t.co/SXNkG8j43n pic.twitter.com/6LPSrcPTc9 — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) March 1, 2017

The newest Lego figures pay tribute to five women scientists.The company unveiled its "Women of NASA" set of minifigures this week.The figures include Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Mae Jemison, an entrepreneur, an astronaut and a doctor who was the first African-American woman in space.There's also a figure of Katherine Johnson, the mathematician and NASA trajectory expert, whom Taraji P. Henson played in "Hidden Figures."Also featured are Margaret Hamilton, an MIT computer scientist who developed the flight software for the Apollo craft, and astronaut and physicist Nancy Grace Roman.The concept for this new set came from fans, who submitted proposals through the Lego Ideas Series.