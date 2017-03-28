ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lesley Ann Warren appearing in Cerritos show celebrating movies, dance

EMBED </>More News Videos

Emmy and Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Ann Warren is appearing this weekend in a Cerritos production that choreographs dance numbers to scores of Hollywood classics. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actress Lesley Ann Warren has had a successful decades-long career on Broadway, television and movies and has been nominated for an Oscar and Emmy.

Now Warren is appearing in a Cerritos production of "Dance to the Movies." The performance features numbers to scores from Hollywood classics like "West Side Story," "Grease" and "The Matrix."

Cast members include stars of "Dancing with the Stars" and "American Idol" among other shows.

At the end of the performance, Warren will participate in a Q&A with the audience.

The show is Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

To see Warren's conversation with George Pennacchio about the show, her career and her next project watch the video above.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicaldancetheaterCerritosLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emmy Rossum's Benedict Canyon home burglarized
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast reunites in Instagram photo
Watch the new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
'Dancing with the Stars' sees its first elimination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
U-shaped skyscraper would change Manhattan skyline
Man charged w/ murder in shooting death of Pomona boy
Scientists turn spinach leaves into heart tissue
Head-shaving fundraiser to help fight childhood cancer
Elderly man robbed, nearly abducted in Echo Park
Experts say pre-diabetes can still cause damage to body
Show More
Corona car-surfing stunt: Don't try this at home
Man suspected of abandoning son to go into adult bookstore
Man freed after 20 years in prison for wrongful conviction
Red Bull heir enjoys jet-set life 4 years after hit-and-run
2 dead in South LA strip mall fire
More News
Top Video
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
Man freed after 20 years in prison for wrongful conviction
Experts say pre-diabetes can still cause damage to body
Head-shaving fundraiser to help fight childhood cancer
More Video