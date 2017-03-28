Lesley Ann Warren appearing in Cerritos show celebrating movies, dance

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Actress Lesley Ann Warren has had a successful decades-long career on Broadway, television and movies and has been nominated for an Oscar and Emmy.
Now Warren is appearing in a Cerritos production of "Dance to the Movies." The performance features numbers to scores from Hollywood classics like "West Side Story," "Grease" and "The Matrix."
Cast members include stars of "Dancing with the Stars" and "American Idol" among other shows.
At the end of the performance, Warren will participate in a Q&A with the audience.
The show is Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.
To see Warren's conversation with George Pennacchio about the show, her career and her next project watch the video above.