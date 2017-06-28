LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Lin-Manuel Miranda made a big announcement for fans of his play "Hamilton" in the Los Angeles area.
The Tony award-winning playwright said there will be a ticket contest for a performance in L.A. later this year. The show will raise money for immigrants.
People must make a $10 donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. The organization provides services to immigrants and refugees throughout the U.S.
"Hamilton" will take the stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in August.
