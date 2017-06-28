ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest to win LA 'Hamilton' tickets

The Tony award-winning playwright said there will be a ticket contest for a performance of his famous show in L.A. in August. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lin-Manuel Miranda made a big announcement for fans of his play "Hamilton" in the Los Angeles area.

The Tony award-winning playwright said there will be a ticket contest for a performance in L.A. later this year. The show will raise money for immigrants.

People must make a $10 donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. The organization provides services to immigrants and refugees throughout the U.S.

"Hamilton" will take the stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in August.

To donate and enter the contest, click here.
