Arroyo Seco: Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Weezer to headline Pasadena music festival

Tom Petty (left) and Weezer (right) were among the bands announced to be playing at the Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena in June of 2017. (Owen Sweeney/Invision)

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The lineup for the Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena was announced on Tuesday and features Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Weezer and more.

The two-day festival will be held outside the Rose Bowl stadium on June 24 and 25.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform on June 24 along with Alabama Shakes, The Meters, Dawes, Live, Broken Social Scene and more.

Mumford & Sons will headline the festival on June 25 along with Weezer, The Shins, Fitz & the Tantrums, Andrew Bird, The Revivalists, Andy Grammer and more.

Tickets, which range from $125 to $399, will go on sale Monday at 11 a.m.

To see the full lineup and learn more information about purchasing tickets, click here.
