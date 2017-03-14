PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --The lineup for the Arroyo Seco Music Festival in Pasadena was announced on Tuesday and features Tom Petty, Mumford & Sons, Weezer and more.
The two-day festival will be held outside the Rose Bowl stadium on June 24 and 25.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will perform on June 24 along with Alabama Shakes, The Meters, Dawes, Live, Broken Social Scene and more.
Mumford & Sons will headline the festival on June 25 along with Weezer, The Shins, Fitz & the Tantrums, Andrew Bird, The Revivalists, Andy Grammer and more.
Tickets, which range from $125 to $399, will go on sale Monday at 11 a.m.
