Attorney Lisa Bloom seeks restraining order against Rob Kardashian for Blac Chyna

Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna are shown in an undated photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom has taken on Blac Chyna as a client in the wake of a dispute between the reality star and her former boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, that turned nasty on social media.

Rob Kardashian lashed out at Blac Chyna Wednesday in a series of tweets and now deleted Instagram posts.

Chyna, who is the mother of Kardashian's young daughter, was chastised by her ex, who posted several nude photos of her on both social media platforms.

Bloom announced her intention to seek a restraining order against Kardashian on behalf of Blac Chyna in a tweet Friday.

"I represent Blac Chyna," Bloom wrote. "I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come."



In the wake of the posts, legal experts were quick to point out that Kardashian was likely violating revenge porn laws. The practice is illegal in 24 states, including California. The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

Just last month, actress Mischa Barton won her revenge porn case against an ex-boyfriend who allegedly tried selling a sex tape Barton said was recorded without her knowledge. The judge ordered the explicit material not be distributed and returned to the actress.


Bloom, who also represented Barton, weighed in on Kardashian's posts Wednesday in interviews and on social media.

"Attempting to slut shame the mother of his child is truly sick behavior as the law recognizes. I encourage Ms. Chyna to stand up for her rights as a woman to control which images of her own body will be made public," she said.



The buzz on social media surrounded concern for Kardashian and Chyna's daughter. #PoorDream was trending on Twitter as hundreds weighed in on her parents' feud.
