ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84

FILE- This Sept. 22, 1985, file photo shows John Hillerman, left, and Betty White, right, arriving at Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. (LIU, File)

A spokeswoman for the family of actor John Hillerman says the co-star of TV's "Magnum, P.I." has died. Hillerman was 84.

Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hillerman played stuffy Jonathan Higgins to Tom Selleck's free-wheeling private detective Thomas Magnum in the hit 1980s series set in Hawaii.

Hillerman also was known for his 1970s roles as arrogant radio show detective Simon Brimmer on the "Ellery Queen" series, and as a difficult boss on "One Day at a Time."

Hillerman appeared in a number of other series, including "Valerie," ''The Love Boat" and "The Betty White Show." His film credits include "The Last Picture Show" and "High Plains Drifter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Walt Disney World Resort 'Frozen' castle lighting
Brand-new 'Star Wars' trilogy to be created
Matthew McConaughey delivers frozen turkeys to families
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Preliminary magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Anza
LA sheriff's sergeant injured in crash in East LA area
Toddler is 1st reported flu-related death in OC, agency says
Woman arrested after chase in DTLA with stolen U-Haul
Show More
Thief hands out sweets after robbing bakery
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Uber, Lyft drivers will not be fingerprinted for background checks
Woman posts video of alleged attack in Eagle Rock
Highest paying jobs you can land without a degree
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos