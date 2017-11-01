Mariah Carey gets hand and footprints cemented in Hollywood history

Superstar singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has cemented herself in Hollywood history. She just placed her hands and feet in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.Carey is a music icon, pop phenomenon and planet earth's best-selling female artist of all time.Plus, she's had a successful movie career too. Lee Daniels directed her in "The Butler.""Her acting, when she turns it over, when she turns herself over, she metamorphosizes into the beautiful soul that she is. This is so deserving, nobody deserves this more than you," Daniels told Carey at the ceremony Wednesday."I don't know how to take a compliment. It's an honor to be here and I hope I can walk in these shoes," Carey said.Carey has sold more than 220 million records, and her next projects come out this month: two new animated movies, "All I Want for Christmas is You" and "The Star."