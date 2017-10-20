Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized

Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home was struck by burglars, who made off with approximately $50,000 in property, police said.The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the burglary was discovered Thursday at 7 a.m. The singer was out of town on vacation at the time of the incident.According to investigators, the thieves ransacked various rooms in Carey's home, including her bedroom. They made off with various items.A ladder was seen leading up to the singer's bedroom, officials said.Officers spoke with Carey's security team. Her residence was last secured on Oct. 18.LAPD detectives are investigating the case.