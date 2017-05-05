ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mario Maglieri, owner of Sunset Strip's Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Room, dies

Mario Maglieri is seen onstage at Sunset Strip Music Festival opening night tribute event in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Sunset Strip legend Mario Maglieri, the former owner of the Whiskey A Go Go, the Roxy and the Rainbow Bar and Grill, has died. He was 93.

According to a post on the Rainbow's Facebook page, Maglieri died Thursday morning "while surrounded by loved ones."

Maglieri, along with Elmer Valentine and Lou Adler, bought a restaurant known as the Villa Nova in 1972 and renamed it the Rainbow.


Maglieri was already known on the strip as manager of the nearby Whisky a Go Go, which was owned by Valentine.

The list of acts who played in these famed rock venues include: The Doors, The Byrds, The Temptations, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Guns N' Roses, Motely Crue - and that's just to name a few.

A public memorial is scheduled to be held at the Rainbow on Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.
