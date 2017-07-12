The Marvel world is about to get even bigger.Next week, the stars of the upcoming ABC series "Marvel's Inhumans" will invade Comic Con.The comic book series is then heading to television in late September.But before that, a version of the first two episodes will be shown in IMAX theaters all over the world for two weeks before the show moves to television.If you're not a Marvel expert, some members of the ensemble cast tell us what the show's about:"It's about a race that have left Earth thousands and thousands of years ago and they've come to live on the moon in the city of Attilan to hide from the humans," said Iwan Rheon, who plays Maximus. "And they have a special gene in them which makes them inhuman that, when they hit a certain age, they go through a process of terrigenesis which then gives them a special power.""We all have different powers. We're all different ages," added Isabelle Cornish, who plays Crystal. "We're all very diverse so it's just really showing the journey that we go on and all our discoveries and the twists and turns and it's going to be really exciting. They don't have to have seen any Marvel shows before. It's a whole new thing."The stars say the key here is to expect the unexpected."We do have a very strong backstory and we do have a lot of history but the beautiful thing with Marvel is they don't always follow exactly along the storyline - the trajectory of what they've written previously in comics," said Serinda Swan, who plays Medusa. "So you really have no idea what's going on. You sign on, you're like, 'Please don't kill me!'"We'll first see "Marvel's Inhumans" on IMAX screens starting Sept. 1.