HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Marvel's Inhumans' launching on IMAX before hitting TV sets

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the characters in the new ABC series "Marvel's Inhumans" is a giant, teleporting dog.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Marvel world is about to get even bigger.

Next week, the stars of the upcoming ABC series "Marvel's Inhumans" will invade Comic Con.

The comic book series is then heading to television in late September.

But before that, a version of the first two episodes will be shown in IMAX theaters all over the world for two weeks before the show moves to television.

If you're not a Marvel expert, some members of the ensemble cast tell us what the show's about:

"It's about a race that have left Earth thousands and thousands of years ago and they've come to live on the moon in the city of Attilan to hide from the humans," said Iwan Rheon, who plays Maximus. "And they have a special gene in them which makes them inhuman that, when they hit a certain age, they go through a process of terrigenesis which then gives them a special power."

"We all have different powers. We're all different ages," added Isabelle Cornish, who plays Crystal. "We're all very diverse so it's just really showing the journey that we go on and all our discoveries and the twists and turns and it's going to be really exciting. They don't have to have seen any Marvel shows before. It's a whole new thing."

The stars say the key here is to expect the unexpected.

"We do have a very strong backstory and we do have a lot of history but the beautiful thing with Marvel is they don't always follow exactly along the storyline - the trajectory of what they've written previously in comics," said Serinda Swan, who plays Medusa. "So you really have no idea what's going on. You sign on, you're like, 'Please don't kill me!'"

We'll first see "Marvel's Inhumans" on IMAX screens starting Sept. 1.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestelevisionmarvelABCcomic conhollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Descendants 2' cast promises more fun, magic and music
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Debbie Reynolds honored at El Portal Theatre in NoHo
Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler go all in for new comedy 'The House'
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Trespasser reported at Demi Lovato's home
'Descendants 2' cast promises more fun, magic and music
Rachel hands out 4 roses and with each one comes a hometown date
Andy Serkis brings 'War for the Planet of the Apes' to life
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Fountain Valley gym fights the 'no time' excuse
ESPYs honor Special Olympian Dustin Plunkett
You need to make $109K to afford to rent a 2-bedroom in LA
Show More
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
DA: Evidence found in search for 4 missing Pa. men
Michelle Obama honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
More News
Top Video
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
62-year-old woman punched in face in Long Beach robbery
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
More Video