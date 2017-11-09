Matthew McConaughey spent his 48th birthday helping to distribute 4,500 frozen turkeys in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky to local families in need.He helped the Wild Turkey Distillery deliver the turkeys, which were donated by Butterball.McConaughey was one of 250 volunteers who helped. The actor is the distiller's acting creative director.The video shows a surprised woman who is thrilled to see McConaughey deliver the Thanksgiving bird.