ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man named 'Darthvader Williamson' reflects on unusual name

EMBED </>More News Videos

DarthVader Williamson is a surgical assistant at a hospital in Tennessee. (Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett)

In honor of Star Wars Day, meet Darthvader Williamson.

Yes, that is the name on his birth certificate. He is a surgical assistant at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett in Memphis. He's tried to keep a low profile, but he said some Star Wars fans get excited when they learn his name.

"I've been asked for autographs, I've been asked to take pictures," he said. "I've had people say, 'Hey, the opening for Star Wars is coming up, can you go with me?'"

Williamson, though, has only seen the original trilogy.

The name came from his father, he explained. He told ABC News that his mother had not even seen the movie when he was born in 1978.

"Him being a Star Wars buff, he was so enamored with the character Darth Vader, he was like, 'This would be one bad name for our son.'"

Williamson said his mother agreed to the name "under the effects of anesthesia" and wondered afterward "What have we done?" but they ultimately stuck with the name. Williamson himself struggled with it, until, his mother joked, he realized it made him popular with the ladies.

"He wanted to change his name when he was little, but after the girls started telling him they liked the name, he wanted to keep it," Patricia Knowles told ABC News.

Though he does not consider himself a big Star Wars fan, he does have a favorite character. Perhaps not surprisingly, it's not his namesake. It's bounty hunter Boba Fett.

And there is one way he's embraced his unusual name. A co-worker knitted a Darth Vader figure for him, and Williamson told the hospital he really appreciated the gesture.

"I call him 'Mini V,' for 'Mini Vader.' Sometimes I put him in the truck and we ride," he said. "She took her time to make it for me, so this is one of my most cherished possessions."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsu.s. & worldwatercoolerbuzzworthymovies
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New dark comedy explores life after 'happily ever after' in 'The Lovers'
Alanis Morissette's former manager sentenced for stealing from her
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
Cheech Marin to open Chicano art center in Riverside
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
House passes GOP health care bill to replace Obamacare
20 teachers fall ill after luncheon at elementary school in North Hills
Garden Grove mother stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
OC man arrested for nearly 100 exotic birds into LAX
Man convicted for role in LAPD detective's murder may be released
Show More
Dedicated teacher finishes lesson plan during labor
Hollywood High's JROTC closing down after 100 years
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
New dark comedy explores life after 'happily ever after' in 'The Lovers'
More News
Top Video
20 teachers fall ill after luncheon at elementary school in North Hills
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
Hollywood High's JROTC closing down after 100 years
Fire rages through Denny's restaurant in Temple City
More Video