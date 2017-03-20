Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner... — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

The full cast of season 24 ofincludes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles andstar Mr. T.Fans of television are sure to find a celebrity to cheer for. Nick Viall, who recently got engaged on ABC'sis dancing. So are's Heather Morris andalum Chris Kattan. There's also Erika Girardi of, who is also known as Erika Jayne for her dance club music.Speaking of music, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei is competing, and so is Spanish-American singer Charo.There are plenty of contestants for sports fans to root for this season. Aside from Biles, figure skater Nancy Ann Kerrigan, who won a silver medal at the 1994 Olympics, is competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who most recently played on the New York Giants, is also dancing, as is professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. And theballroom has its first baseball star: two-time World Series champion David Ross, who most recently played as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season before announcing his retirement.Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:Nancy Ann Kerrigan is dancing with Artem ChigvintsevChris Kattan is dancing with Witney CarsonBonner Bolton is dancing with Sharna BurgessCharo is dancing with Keo MotsepeRashad Jennings is dancing with Emma SlaterHeather Morris is dancing with Maksim ChmerkovskiyDavid Ross is dancing with Lindsay ArnoldErika Jayne is dancing with Gleb SavchenkoMr. T is dancing with Kym JohnsonNormani Kordei is dancing with Val ChmerkovskiySimone Biles is dancing with Sasha FarberNick Viall is dancing with Peta MurgatroydAfter the cast was announced in February, Mr. T immediately tweeted his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.Onafter the cast announcement, Ross' Cubs teammate Anthony Rizzo had a message for him: "Can't wait to watch those hips move. They don't lie, baby."Meanwhile on Instagram, Ross wrote, "Ok @cubs you guys got me into this, now @lindsarnold and I need your support. Check out @dancingabc to see us crush it. We need a team name, comment below with ideas. #DWTS #GMA"