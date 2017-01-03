ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Megyn Kelly to leave Fox, headed to NBC News

Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Megyn Kelly, the Fox News star whose 12-year stint has been marked by upheavals at her network and personal attacks on the campaign trail, is headed to NBC News.

The move was confirmed by Kelly's publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly.

Her contract with the network was due to run out this summer.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

She is expected to take on a multi-faceted role at NBC.

The move was first reported by The New York Times.
Related Topics:
entertainmentfox newstelevisioncelebrityNBCu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Todd Fisher: Debbie Reynolds wanted to be with Carrie Fisher
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
New video shows Simi Valley crash that killed LAPD officer
Santa Monica-based toy company ships pot to NY woman
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; adds US jobs
Long lines pack LAX on last day of holiday rush
Pet of the Week: 10-week-old Chihuahua mix named Rascal
VIDEO: 2-year-old boy rescues twin brother from fallen dresser
Show More
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
Man threatens to set Long Beach complex on fire
Machete-wielding man smashes out 30 car windows in Koreatown
Customer asks for special request in food order delivery
'Suspicious' Oxnard apartment fire sparks arson investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos