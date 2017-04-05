Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband

Singer, songwriter and TV personality Mel B rose to fame as one of the Spice Girls.She was Scary Spice. But in court documents, she is alleging her estranged husband is the scary one - claiming he beat her, threatened her and took her money.Melanie Brown has been in the limelight for more than 20 years, including appearing as a finalist on "Dancing with the Stars" and a judge on "America's Got Talent."Brown alleges in court documents she has been the victim of domestic violence for years. She says she has been beaten by her husband, Stephen Belafonte, multiple times.She says every time she tried to leave him, he threatened her with violence and with the release of sexually explicit videotapes that he claimed would destroy her life in every way possible.Brown claims Belafonte would demand she have sex with him and with random women he'd bring back to their hotels. If she objected, she claims he'd say he'd release the compromising videos.Brown says the physical violence began the morning after her season's "Dancing with the Stars" finale.She was scheduled to do a live TV appearance at their home and claims he choked her and slammed her onto the hardwood floor, forcing a makeup artist to cover the red marks.Brown says, for years, he'd tell her she was worthless, fat, ugly and old.She says Belafonte never held gainful employment during their 10-year marriage. Instead, she claims, he's taken millions of dollars from her.In her granted request for a temporary restraining order, she calls him "a large, extremely aggressive, hostile and violent individual."She filed to divorce her husband of nearly 10 years on March 20, citing irreconcilable differencesCourt records filed in their divorce do not include a lawyer for Belafonte, and attempts to find a representative for him were unsuccessful.A hearing on the temporary restraining order has been set for April 24.