Some things are better with water...like moisturizing your skin and singing in the shower!
These fans got the surprise of a lifetime when country music star Sara Evans joined them for a singalong inside the Wet Skin Moisturizer Shower Karaoke experience with Jergens and Curél inside Fan Fair X at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville.
Evans posed for pictures and signed autographs for the unsuspecting fans in a moment they surely won't forget.
Story sponsored by Jergens and Curel. Soak up more summer festival fun with Jergens and Curel Wet Skin Moisturizers. #WetSkinBestSkin
