Debra Winger, Tracy Letts play unhappily married couple in 'The Lovers'

Debra Winger is returning to the big screen in the new drama-filled romantic comedy, "The lovers," and her leading man is two-time Tony winner Tracy Letts. (KABC)

LOS ANGLES (KABC) --
Debra Winger is returning to the big screen in the new drama-filled romantic comedy, "The lovers," and her leading man is two-time Tony winner Tracy Letts.

"Terms of Endearment" represents one of Winger's three Oscar nominations, and Letts wrote the screenplay for "August: Osage County," based on his own Pulitzer-prize winning play.

Now, the two are coming together for "The Lovers," in which they play an unhappily married couple, each leading separate lives.

"I think people are going to say, 'I'm really happy to see a movie that shows people of a certain age exploring, enjoying, participating in their own sexuality, romance, love,'" Letts shared. "So often those things are treated as jokes in films, and they're not."

In the film, the two are about to end their marriage - when something reignites their romance.

Winger said audiences are happy to see older people enjoying a little on-screen romance.

"They're grateful that Tracy and I look somewhat familiar to them because they haven't seen themselves in movies unless it's sort of the dragged out, you know, mother of whoever's starring in the film. So, I don't know, I just think there's a vitality to life that can exist in your eyes and in your life and in your inner spirit," Winger added.

The film's writer and director, Azazel Jacobs, worked hard to write something really original.

"I'm hoping people walk out and say, 'They don't make films like that anymore,'" Jacobs said.

The movie is set to release Friday.
