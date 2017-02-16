  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump expected to name new nominee for labor secretary - WATCH LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New 'Star Wars' toys and merchandise are coming your way for Force Friday II

New "Star Wars" toys and accessories are coming your way! (Lucasfilm)

Attention Star Wars fans: Force Friday is returning in a not-too-far time from now to a toy galaxy near you!

In 2015, Force Friday was the day when toys and other new items were announced ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Force Friday II will happen on September 1 this year, and new packaging for Star Wars collectibles has already been released.

"Toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017, with stores around the world opening for a weekend-long celebration of all things Star Wars," according to StarWars.com.

During the first Force Friday event, items were unboxed in a live-stream event watched by fans across the world. Force Friday II hopes to generate those same levels of excitement.

"Details of how fans can participate will be revealed closer to the event, but the worldwide launch will tap new technology and Star Wars mythology to create a unique experience for fans," according to StarWars.com. "Just like 2015, products for The Last Jedi will be kept under wraps until Force Friday II to preserve surprises for fans. As well as introducing new characters from the movie in toy form, the line will build on the success of products like Sphero's BB-8, introducing more innovative technology to bring the characters and stories from the film to life in unique ways."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warslucasfilmtoysshoppingmovies
Load Comments
Related
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA
Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Massive storm to hit Southland on Friday
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Woman, 89, who lived with young best friend in WeHo, dies
Immigrant mother takes refuge in Denver church to avoid deportation
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Seal Beach braces for more flooding from looming storm
Anti-Semitic notes left at homes, Chabad in Oak Park
Show More
2 suspects sought in La Palma home-invasion robbery
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported
3-month-old girl found safe after thief steals car with baby in back seat
Man detained in death of woman at Alhambra apartment complex
Avalanche safety awareness urged in SoCal mountains as storm looms
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos