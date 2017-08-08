ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Haruo Nakajima, who played original 1954 Godzilla, dies at 88

Original Godzilla suit actor Haruo Nakajima died August 7, 2017, at age 88. (Junji Kurokawa/AP Photo)

TOKYO --
He stomped over miniature bridges and buildings in a rubber suit and gave the world Godzilla, the fire-breathing, screeching monster that became Japan's star cultural export and an enduring symbol of the pathos and destruction of the nuclear age.

Haruo Nakajima, who portrayed Godzilla in the original 1954 classic, died Monday of pneumonia, his daughter Sonoe Nakajima told The Associated Press on Tuesday. He was 88.

The film, which went on to become a mega-series and inspired Hollywood spinoffs, struck a chord with postwar Japan, the only nation in the world to suffer atomic bombing, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


Vivacious and energetic, Nakajima said he invented the character from scratch, and developed it by going to a zoo to study how elephants and bears moved. He said it was important to show the pathos of the creature, which could only smash everything in its way.

The theme of his Godzilla was grand and complex, he said, addressing universal human problems, as it spoke to a Japan that still remembered wartime suffering.

"If Godzilla can't walk properly, it's nothing but a freak show," Nakajima said in a 2014 interview with the AP at his suburban Tokyo apartment, proudly sitting among sepia-toned photos of him as a young man and Godzilla figures.

"It's not some cowboy movie," he said.

He recalled that the rubber suit he wore was so hot, especially under the glaring lights of the movie set, that the sweat he wrung from his shirt would fill half a bucket.
In the original movie, directed by Ishiro Honda with an unforgettable score by Akira Ifukube, Godzilla surfaces from the Pacific Ocean suddenly, a mutation as a result of nuclear testing in the area.

Nakajima was a stunt actor in samurai films when he was approached to take the role of Godzilla. Some fans prefer Nakajima's version over some Hollywood depictions, which they say resemble an evil-looking animal.

Although recent Godzilla films use computer graphics, the latest Japanese Godzilla remake, released last year, went back to using a human actor, Mansai Nomura, a specialist in the traditional theater of Kyogen. His movements were duplicated on the screen through "motion capture" technology.

Until recently, Nakajima had continued to be a star guest at festivals and events. He had been scheduled to be featured at the Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

"I am the original, the real thing," he said in 2014. "My Godzilla was the best."

A funeral is to be held for family and close friends.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentgodzillacelebritycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Guardians' cast, director release retro music video
Rachel follows her heart in 'The Bachelorette' finale
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
Boy wows Idina Menzel, crowd with 'Let It Go' performance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vigil held for mother of 3 who was shot, killed in Montebello
210 Fwy closures to impact drivers through Saturday
Sylmar stabbing victim was saving for ring, family says
'Guardians' cast, director release retro music video
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
SoCal Marine killed in Australia crash
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Proposed 28-story tower would replace Amoeba Music in Hollywood
Show More
Video shows NorCal officer pointing gun at man for 9 minutes
Local dad taken by ICE granted emergency stay
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
18-year-old man shot, killed in Reseda
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos