Oscar red carpet trends: White and gold

Stars arrive at the red carpet in gold and white colors.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
The Oscars red carpet runway was full of glitz and glamour on Sunday, with many standouts rocking looks incorporating white and gold details.

Naomie Harris wore a knee-length dress with a cutout under the bust and a train. Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss and Sofia Carson also wore white gowns.


Many other celebs also wore off-white outfits, including Michelle Williams, Felicity Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, Auli'I Cravalho and Isabelle Huppert.

The trend wasn't lost on the guys. Jamie Dornan, David Oyelowo, Dev Patel and Ryan Seacrest wore white or off-white tuxedo jackets.

Gold outfits also sparkled on the red carpet. Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson and Jessica Biel wore stunning gowns in the popular shade.
