OSCARS

Oscars fashion 30, 20, and 10 years ago

EMBED </>More News Videos

Take a look at some of the best dressed actresses from Oscars past.

Fashion trends at the Oscars have changed over the past 30 years. But one thing that has remained constant is that stars are dressed to impress when they hit the red carpet.

In 1987, Hollywood's favorite high school crush Molly Ringwald dazzled while Best Actress winner Marlee Matlin also captivated the audience.

In 1997, Nicole Kidman and Courtney Love turned heads as they walked down the red carpet.

Finally, in 2007, Beyoncé wowed all of Hollywood when she attended the Oscars to perform in honor of the movie Dream Girls.

This year's Oscars are sure to provide audiences with new and daring fashion trends.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionscelebritymovieaward shows
Load Comments
Related
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
OSCARS
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
'Zootopia' brings its message of inclusion to the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dolby brings mind-blowing sound to Oscars
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Uplifting music-filled 'Joe's Violin' earns Oscar nomination
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Pregnant woman shot in chest in South LA, loses unborn child
Mother fatally struck while carrying child, 2, in El Sereno hit-and-run
Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Show More
MLB players' union agrees to pitchless intentional walks
Hollywood arsonist seeking new trial on sanity
Man, woman found shot dead in San Manuel parking garage
High school student's pig found tortured, hanged on campus
Protesters gather outside Rep. Ken Calvert's fundraiser at Riverside hotel
More News
Top Video
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Pregnant woman shot in chest in South LA, loses unborn child
Anaheim protesters clog streets, surround cars
Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them
More Video