ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods

A scene from "La La Land"

LOS ANGELES --
The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

MORE: Full list of 2017 Oscar nominations

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," ''Arrival," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

Following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," Denzel Washington's "Fences" and Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures."

"Moonlight" tied with Denis Villeneuve's cerebral science fiction thriller "Arrival" for second most nominees with eight each.

MORE: Stars react to Oscar nominations

The biggest surprise of the morning was the strong boost of support for Mel Gibson, who had long been shunned in Hollywood. Not only did his World War II drama "Hacksaw Ridge" land a best picture nod, but Gibson scored an unexpected best director nomination.

The nominees for best actor are: Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea"), Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge"), Ryan Gosling ("La La Land"), Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic"), Denzel Washington ("Fences").

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight"), Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water"), Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals"), Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea") and Dev Patel ("Lion").

Whether fairly or not, the nominations were seen as a test for the revamped film academy. It will be the first Oscars voted on since academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs ushered in new membership rules and added 683 new members as a way to diversify a predominantly white, male and elderly group, which now numbers 6,687.

The Oscars also rejiggered its nominations format. Instead of announcing nominees live in Los Angeles, pre-produced videos of previous winners introduced each category on Tuesday morning.

MORE: Choreographer Mandy Moore reveals how "La La Land" traffic scene was made

Though "La La Land" and other best-picture nominees such as "Arrival" and (less certainly) "Hidden Figures" are knocking on the door of $100 million at the North American box office, none of the best picture nominees has yet grossed more than $100 million.

After an unlikely awards season run, the smart-aleck superhero "Deadpool" ($363.1 million) didn't managed to crash the party, making this year's best picture nominees one of the lowest grossing bunch ever.

The regular business of today's corporate-driven Hollywood is increasingly set apart from the industry's awards season, where smaller, critically adored films like "12 Years a Slave," ''Birdman," ''Boyhood" and "Spotlight" have recently dominated. Only one major studio - Paramount, which distributed "Arrival" and "Fences" scored a best picture nomination.

Amazon, however, landed its first best picture nomination for Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea," which the streaming retailer partnered with Roadside Attractions to distribute.

MORE: Viola Davis "shocked" by mother's excitement to attend Oscars

The dearth of blockbusters will pose a test for host Jimmy Kimmel, who'll be presiding over the Feb. 26 Oscarcast for the first time. While the Academy Awards are still among the most-watched TV programs of the year, ratings have been in decline the last two years. Last year's broadcast, hosted by Chris Rock, drew 34.4 million viewers, an eight-year-low.

Rock's show, which he introduced as "the White People's Choice Awards," was rife with Hollywood's diversity debate. This year's - where politics may take over the spotlight - will surely be seen as an improvement. But many have always held that the industry's inclusivity problems are rooted not in its award shows but in its power brokers: executives, agents and producers.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieaward shows
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Oscars 2017: Stars React To Their Nominations
Viola Davis 'Shocked' by Mother's Excitement to Attend Oscars
How 'La La Land' traffic dance scene was made
Ryan Gosling sings, dances with Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
'Quantico' stars dish on new mysteries, drama
Corrine and Taylor fight, as Raven and Danielle L. connect with Nick on 'The Bachelor'
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for CA after damaging rainstorms
Santa Clarita family home lost in mounds of mud after storm
Trump wrongly blames fraud for loss of popular vote
Portion of major OC road in Brea closed for days due to mudslide
Man found dead inside Woodland Hills home
Floodwaters get dangerously close to Seal Beach homes
Show More
Snow in IE mountains leads to school closures; roads back open
Organizers of Pasadena Women's Rally push for solidarity
Women unsure of when to get heart screenings, study finds
Judge overturns man's murder conviction in 2000 killing of Palmdale teen
'Quantico' stars dish on new mysteries, drama
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos