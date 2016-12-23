Rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash were arrested on felony drug charges while they were preparing for a holiday toy drive on Friday.Wall, whose real name is Paul Michael Slayton, was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering.According to court documents, he was found in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as THC.The 35-year-old was taken to jail on a $20,000 bond. Paul Wall and rapper Baby Bash, whose real name is Ronald Ray Bryant, were part of a group of 10 people -- all of which were facing drug charges.All 10 were arrested at Paradise Smoke Shop in Houston. One of the owners there was also arrested and said they were at the smoke shop because Wall was holding a private party collecting toys for disadvantaged children.Paul Wall and Baby Bash later bonded out of jail."Got caught up with a lil weed yall..no biggie," Bash tweeted. "Lol #cannabiscommunity." The post was later deleted.Jewelry and grill designer Johnny Dang is a business partner of Paul Wall. They opened a new multi-million dollar jewelry store newsroom in the Galleria-area in October.Dang said Paul Wall has no reason to be involved in the drug trade because he's a successful rapper and businessman."I, 100 percent, don't believe it," Dang said. "I've been knowing Paul Wall for 10 years. We just opened this jewelry store."Arnaecia Alridge, Paul Wall's publicist, said the charges will be withdrawn."These are all simply misconceptions and we are confident that after the case is fully investigated, he will be exonerated. Things are not what they appear. These are just allegations and he's innocent until proven guilty," Aldridge said in a statement.Jolanda Jones, an attorney representing the rapper, said her client doesn't deserve the charges."He's innocent until proven guilty," Jones said. "That's why we have constitutional protections."Jones also issued a statement saying, "It is early in this case. We are confident that after a thorough investigation of these allegations, Mr. Slayton will be proven not guilty. I will fight vigorously to defend my client."Those also charged were Alfred Diller, 26, Homer Villarreal, Jr., 32, Paige Cooper, 24, Thomas Wissing, 25, John Sanchez, 50, Luis Amaya, 23 and Dolegario Ramirez, 21.