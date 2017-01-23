'Quantico' stars dish on new mysteries, drama

"Quantico" makes its move to Mondays with new drama and mysteries.Star Priyanka Chopra dishes about the new episodes that will feature a "complex relationship" for her character Alex and Blair Underwood's Owen."They do definitely get closer. They end up working a lot closer with each other as well. We don't know whether it's romantic, whether it's sort of a mentor relationship, whether it's friends or colleagues. But it eventually ends up finding its place through the season, which is very interesting," she said.Underwood said Owen is juggling a lot of emotions and issues. Apparently, Chopra's Alex Parrish somehow adds to that mix."He's confronted with a very attractive woman, who is very smart at the same time. So there's a lot of conflict in him because he is her instructor as well, so like Pri said we don't know where that's going, but it's fraught with a lot of dimension and complexities," he said.The stars said we can expect a lot of great guest stars filling out the season. There is plenty of work, and working out, to be done when you're part of the show."I don't get as much time to go to the gym as I would like to because my hours are very crazy and then I work the weekends as well," Chopra said.