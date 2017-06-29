ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R2-D2 from Star Wars sold for nearly $3 million at LA auction

EMBED </>More Videos

R2-D2 who appeared in several Star Wars films was auctioned off for $2.76 million at an auction Wednesday. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One little droid brought in a big bid at a Los Angeles auction Wednesday.

A complete R2-D2 unit that appeared in five Star Wars films was auctioned off for $2.76 million.

The 43-inch droid was the most expensive item at the movie's memorabilia auction, dubbed "Profiles in History."

The buyer's name was not released. But those with cash and an itch for more Star Wars memorabilia still had another chance.

Other items up for sale included Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, Darth Vader's helmet and shoulder armor, as well as Imperial and Rebel weapons.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsdisneyauctionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beloved SoCal water park set to reopen in 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces contest for 'Hamilton' tickets
Rory Feek to perform for first time since wife died
LA council approves George Lucas' $1.5 billion museum
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Brush fire scorches Malibu hillside
Judge blocks CA ban on magazines with more than 10 bullets
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
LAPD officer, homicide suspect wounded in Hawthorne shootout
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
SoCal brush fires may be producing unhealthy air
Show More
Man, 22, fatally shot at Fontana intersection
Pregnant woman hits alleged thief with SUV
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Burbank
Cristianitos Fire chars 700 acres at Camp Pendleton, San Clemente
Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations
More News
Top Video
Homicide suspect in Hawthorne shooting streamed gunfight on Facebook
Wildfire burns through dry brush in Calabasas
LAX protesters speak out against Trump travel ban
Some LA councilmen unhappy with new DWP measure
More Video