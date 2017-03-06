HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Rachel Lindsay excited to be 1st African-American 'Bachelorette'

Rachel Lindsay almost walked away from 'The Bachelor,' but now she is walking into becoming the first African-American to be the one who's handing out the roses. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rachel Lindsay almost walked away from "The Bachelor," but now she is walking into becoming the first African-American to be the one who's handing out the roses.

"It's one of those things where you've got to believe in fate and that things happen for a reason because here I sit today making history and it's such a crazy thing to know that I almost wasn't here," she said.

She said she's happy that she had the chance to address the idea of interracial relationships, and there will be more of that to come.

"At the same time, I don't want it to be all that you focus on in my journey for finding love. Love is love, it's colorless - it's colorblind," she said.

You can see Rachel's journey as "The Bachelorette" starting May 22.
