With only five more days until the Oscars, preparations are well underway for the star-studded event, including rolling out the red carpet.The ceremonial rolling out of the red carpet happened Wednesday afternoon, although part of it was laid out the night before.In the morning, crews rolled out hundreds of feet of plastic sheeting to protect the carpet as rain is expected during the festivities.The carpet, plastic and fan bleachers were all set up within a "rain structure" that will keep guests and celebrities dry until the show starts.