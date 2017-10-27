ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Regal Entertainment Group to test on-demand ticket pricing at movie theaters

EMBED </>More Videos

In the latest move to save struggling box offices at movie theaters across the country, Regal Entertainment Group is trying a new way to make money. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the latest move to save struggling box offices at movie theaters across the country, Regal Entertainment Group is trying a new way to make money.

The company is testing out on-demand ticket pricing. It'll cost more for a popular film, but you could get a discount for a flop.

The idea comes from a partnership with Atom Tickets -- an online ticketing service and app -- backed by Disney, Fox and Lionsgate.

In downtown Los Angeles, the people Eyewitness News spoke to didn't seem too eager to pay more for hit films.

"I'd just rather wait for a movie to come out and buy it, and I'll watch it all day at home instead of just wasting one time," said moviegoer Jennifer Martinez.

Because of poor box office sales, Regal Entertainment, AMC, Cinemark and IMAX shares have all fallen in 2017.

"The ticket prices are so high already, I'll probably be more inclined to travel to a cheaper theater," said Rodney Gurdal of the on-demand ticket pricing.

There's not a lot of details out yet on where the testing will take place, but Regal Entertainment plans to try it out at the beginning of 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmovie theatermoviesu.s. & worldDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
Enter for chance to win tickets to American Music Awards
'Night of the Living Dead' director makes Hollywood Walk of Fame
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Doctor testifies that Palmdale boy, Gabriel Fernandez, was brain dead
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Show More
3 officers charged in 2015 beating of teen boy at LA County Fair
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in Fla.
Trump border wall prototypes to be tested with hammers, axes
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Dodgers donuts being served in Woodland Hills ahead of Game 3
More News
Top Video
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
More Video