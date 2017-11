Actor Richard Dreyfuss is the latest big name to be accused of inappropriate sexual conduct.Los Angeles-based writer Jessica Teich said Dreyfuss harassed her constantly for a two to three-year period during the mid-80s, and at one point exposed himself to her.Dreyfuss responded in a statement reported by New York Magazine's Vulture, saying he did flirt with and kiss Teich but is now horrified and bewildered to discover that it was not consensual.He "emphatically" denied ever exposing himself. He went on to say he did act like a jerk at the height of his fame, and said he is now "playing catch up" as society awakens to the reality of how men have treated women.The actor's son, Harry Dreyfuss, recently came out and said that Kevin Spacey, another celebrity in hot water over sexual misconduct, groped him in 2008 when he was 18 while his father was rehearsing a play at Spacey's London apartment.Teich worked with Dreyfuss on a TV project as a writer but for years worked in a hostile work environment in which she felt sexualized, objectified and unsafe. She also said she's not looking for money and just wanted the truth out there.