ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Harris, comedian from 'Everybody Hates Chris,' dies

(Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock's 'Everybody Hates Chris' sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in hip-hop albums, died Monday. He was 54.

A cause was not immediately available but Harris' manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The son of a preacher, Harris grew up in Long Beach along with childhood friend and rapper Snoop Dogg. The two sang in their church choir.

Harris' first movie role was in the 1993 drama "Poetic Justice," starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. He was also known for voicing characters that appear in hip-hop albums, including several by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram about the death of Harris saying the actor was "my big brother, my homeboy" and a "Long Beach original."

Fellow performers posted condolences on social media.

"Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris," tweeted Cedric the Entertainer.

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentobituarycelebrity deathstelevisioncelebrityhip-hop
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently passed away
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer George Michael dies at 53; manager cites heart failure as cause
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Carrie Fisher 'stable' on Christmas, mother Debbie Reynolds says
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run vehicle in Santa Clarita
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Thousands attend Mexican girl's 15th birthday party
Amapola apologizes for bad tamales, promises full refunds
Show More
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Volunteers working hard to prep Rose Parade floats
Santa Anita Park kicks off its 80th winter season
Cancer survivor, 14, to ride on City of Hope float in Rose Parade
Trouble listening in noisy rooms could mean 'hidden hearing loss'
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos