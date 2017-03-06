ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Robert Osborne, genial face of TCM, dead at 84

NEW YORK --
Robert Osborne, the genial face of Turner Classic Movies and a walking encyclopedia of classic Hollywood, has died. He was 84.

Jennifer Dorian, general manager of TCM, announced Osborne's death Monday. A publicist for the network said he passed away Monday in New York.


Osborne, who began his career as an actor, was a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter. He was the on-air host of Ted Turner's fledgling classic movie network from its inception in 1994. He was there from the start, to introduce "Gone With the Wind," and remained Turner Classic's primary - and often sole - host since.

For TCM viewers, Osborne was a constant and calming presence. He introduced films with bits of history and trivia, and conducted interviews with stars about their favorite old films.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathscelebrityu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'That '70s Show' actor investigated for sexual assault
Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' blames Trump
SPONSORED: Attend a "Shark Tank" open call in Cabazon!
'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump signs new travel ban that applies to those seeking new visas
Buena Park homeowner digs up human bones in backyard
Van Nuys school on lockdown due to threat; 1 person detained
California assemblyman wants to criminalize recording violent crime
12-hour barricade with armed suspect in Orange ends
16K SoCal students join Anaheim Ducks to learn about math, science
South LA boy battling bone cancer gets Warriors-themed bedroom
Show More
Man fatally stabbed at Metro station in Koreatown
Cursive comeback: Handwriting lessons now required in 14 states
Soldier makes it home just in time for baby's birth
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
This baby loves to dance!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos