Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KABC) --Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry has died at age 90, officials in Missouri said Saturday.
Berry was known for a slew of early rock hits in the 1950s including "Johnny B. Goode" and for influencing generations of rock guitarists.
Police in St. Charles County, Missouri, confirmed they responded to a medical emergency Saturday at 12:40 p.m. and first responders found Berry unresponsive. They administered lifesaving techniques, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at 1:26 p.m., police said.
"The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department wrote. "The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."
Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the year it opened, 1986, and was once ranked fifth on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.
His other memorable hits included songs like "Roll Over Beethoven," "Maybellene" and "You Never Can Tell" - the latter featured in the dance scene in the film "Pulp Fiction."
His only number-one single was the live novelty hit "My Ding-a-Ling" released in 1972.
Berry's blues-based guitar riffs were a big influence on generations of rock musicians that followed him, particularly 1960s bands like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Beach Boys.
The Twitter account maintained by the estate of John Lennon noted the late Beatle's big admiration for Berry, quoting him in 1970 saying: "Chuck Berry is one of the all-time great poets, a rock poet you could call him."
Based on the strength of his legacy, Berry continued to tour and perform for decades after the prime of his recording career had ended.
He had planned to release his first new album in four decades later this year, titled "Chuck." No word yet on how much of the project was completed before his death.
