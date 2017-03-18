ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rock legend Chuck Berry dies at age 90

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2012 file photo, musician Chuck Berry plays "Johnny B. Goode" at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. (Josh Reynolds, File)

By ABC7.com staff
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KABC) --
Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry has died at age 90, officials in Missouri said Saturday.

Berry was known for a slew of early rock hits in the 1950s including "Johnny B. Goode" and for influencing generations of rock guitarists.

Police in St. Charles County, Missouri, confirmed they responded to a medical emergency Saturday at 12:40 p.m. and first responders found Berry unresponsive. They administered lifesaving techniques, but were unable to revive him and pronounced him dead at 1:26 p.m., police said.

"The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department wrote. "The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."

Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the year it opened, 1986, and was once ranked fifth on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest artists of all time.

His other memorable hits included songs like "Roll Over Beethoven," "Maybellene" and "You Never Can Tell" - the latter featured in the dance scene in the film "Pulp Fiction."

His only number-one single was the live novelty hit "My Ding-a-Ling" released in 1972.

Berry's blues-based guitar riffs were a big influence on generations of rock musicians that followed him, particularly 1960s bands like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Beach Boys.

The Twitter account maintained by the estate of John Lennon noted the late Beatle's big admiration for Berry, quoting him in 1970 saying: "Chuck Berry is one of the all-time great poets, a rock poet you could call him."



Based on the strength of his legacy, Berry continued to tour and perform for decades after the prime of his recording career had ended.



He had planned to release his first new album in four decades later this year, titled "Chuck." No word yet on how much of the project was completed before his death.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiccelebrity deathsobituaryMissouri
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Check out the new teaser trailer for 'Coco'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jaime Pressly's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Loma Linda
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
VIDEO: Gray whales in 'mating dance' off coast of Dana Point
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
Show More
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Man accused of killing EMT with ambulance has 31 prior arrests
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos