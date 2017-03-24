"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is available now on digital platforms and comes out on DVD and Blu-ray on April 4.Actor Riz Ahmed, who plays rebel pilot Bodhi Rook, said making the film was an epic experience."It was my first time doing a big studio movie, let alone a Star Wars movie, so the scale of it was just stunning and inspiring," Ahmed said.For more on the DVD extras and Ahmed's encounter with a surprising celebrity fan, watch the video above.