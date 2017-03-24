ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Rogue One' out now on digital platforms

EMBED </>More News Videos

Actor Riz Ahmed, (center) who plays rebel pilot Bodhi Rook, said making "Rogue One" was an epic experience. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is available now on digital platforms and comes out on DVD and Blu-ray on April 4.

Actor Riz Ahmed, who plays rebel pilot Bodhi Rook, said making the film was an epic experience.

"It was my first time doing a big studio movie, let alone a Star Wars movie, so the scale of it was just stunning and inspiring," Ahmed said.

For more on the DVD extras and Ahmed's encounter with a surprising celebrity fan, watch the video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warslucasfilmmoviesrogue oneLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney artist still makes magic the old fashion way
'Grey's Anatomy' cast celebrates 13 seasons and counting at PaleyFest
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
Sib Hashian, former drummer for rock band Boston, dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
UCLA knocked out of NCAA tournament in 86-75 loss to Kentucky
Lawmakers call on FBI to help with missing minority girls
6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school
OC protesters seek health care town hall with Rep. Mimi Walters
Trump rally, counter-protest to be held at Bolsa Chica State Beach
House GOP withdraws health care bill in defeat for Trump
Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says
Show More
Shaq honored with statue at Staples Center
ICE agent arrested for helping man get back into US
California could free 9,500 inmates in 4 years
Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released
Disney artist still makes magic the old fashion way
More News
Top Video
6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school
Lawmakers call on FBI to help with missing minority girls
OC protesters seek health care town hall with Rep. Mimi Walters
Trump rally, counter-protest to be held at Bolsa Chica State Beach
More Video