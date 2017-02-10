  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic

Comedienne Rosie O'Donnell is seen in her Twitter profile photo and President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon is seen in a 2013 file photo. (Twitter.com/Rosie | AP Images)

NEW YORK --
After saying she'd like to play President Donald Trump's controversial adviser Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has apparently changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.

O'Donnell's offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend.

O'Donnell's new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.

O'Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O'Donnell's looks and weight.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
