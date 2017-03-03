ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' blames Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Arnold Schwarzenegger said Friday that he's through with "The New Celebrity Apprentice," and he's blaming President Donald Trump for the television reality show's recent poor performance.

The former California governor said he wouldn't mind working with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again "on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

Schwarzenegger replaced the president as host of the show, but Trump remained as an executive producer. The president taunted Schwarzenegger for the show's recent poor performance in the ratings, even mocking him during an address at the National Prayer Breakfast.

The show, which wrapped up its 15th season last month, averaged fewer than 5 million viewers per episode. That was lower than any other incarnation except for a 2010 Trump-hosted edition without celebrities, and the most poorly-rated edition among the youthful viewers NBC cares most about, the Nielsen company said.

Even if he were asked again, Schwarzenegger said he wouldn't want to do it.

"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show," he said in an interview with the Empire web site. "It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

After Schwarzenegger's debut in January, Trump took to Twitter to report the show had been swamped "in comparison to the ratings machine, DJT" - using his initials.

Schwarzenegger shot back on social media that he hoped Trump would work for the American people as aggressively as he did for his ratings.
Related Topics:
entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggerdonald trumpreality televisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Attend a "Shark Tank" open call in Cabazon!
'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen
Former President Bush on laughing at yourself
Security hired for accountants responsible for Oscars flub
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
Crash claims remaining 2 kids of OC couple
Man, 21, shocked by live wires on Boyle Heights sidewalk
Pomona community comes together after boy, 8, killed in shooting
Arrest made in threats made to Jewish Community Centers
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
Mother, son killed after car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct
Show More
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Anaheim gets OC's 1st rapid air cushion
Police: Man upset over divorce burns down Santa Ana house
Stolen-car chase through San Fernando Valley exceeds 100 mph
'Beauty and the Beast' comes to life on the big screen
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos