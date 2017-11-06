I decided to change my name again!



My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

It seems the changing of seasons brings a changing of names for one Grammy-winning artist.Sean Combs, formerly known as "Puff Daddy, Puffy, P-Diddy," and most recently, "Diddy," has decided to change his name to "Love," or more specifically,"Brother Love.""I'm just not who I am before," he said. "I'm something different. So, my new name is 'Love,' aka 'Brother Love.'""Brother Love" tweeted that he was praying about the decision and will no longer answer to any of his previous names.In the past, "Love" has been known to change his name when he has new music coming out.