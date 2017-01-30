ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch 'The Bachelor' to see the brand new trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast'

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the live-action remake of the classic Disney film. (Walt Disney Studios)

Nick Viall will have an enchanted movie rose to give out on Monday's The Bachelor. The worldwide trailer premiere for Disney's Beauty and the Beast will happen during the show.



Starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as Beast/Prince Adam, the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney animated film is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. Fans of Beauty and the Beast and The Bachelor will be able to catch the latest glimpse of the movie in the new trailer.

Watch the Beauty and the Beast worldwide trailer premiere during the The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCdisneymoviesmovie newsthe bachelortelevision
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs get political at the SAG Awards
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Justin Bieber gets hit, bounces back in celeb hockey game at Staples Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer shoots, wounds 2 suspects in Downey, police say
Suspects in Canadian mosque shooting identified
No travel ban detainees at any US airports, officials tell ABC News
3K protesters descend on LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Refugee family at LAX awaits arrival of cancer-stricken mother
President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
Show More
Man fatally shot by Santa Ana police after foot chase, authorities say
Miss France crowned Miss Universe 2016
Man kept from seeing wife, son in LA due to travel ban
Stubborn fire breaks out at feed store in Norco
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos