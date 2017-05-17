ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Roseanne's back! See the original cast now

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>kabc</span></div><span class="caption-text">Actress Roseanne Barr attends a photo call for Roseanne Barr&#39;s &#39;Roseanne for President!&#39; at Sundance Sunset Cinema on July 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston&#47;Getty)</span></div>
They were one of America's favorite families for nearly a decade. Now the Conners are coming back, more than 20 years after the last episode of Roseanne was aired.

All of the original cast are returning in a reboot. See what the cast has been up to then and now.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon asked the stars about the return of 'Roseanne' to ABC.


Roseanne Barr

A successful comedian outside of the show, in 2012, Roseanne tried a different path by running for president. She failed to gain the presidential nomination for the Green Party and ended up running for the Peace and Freedom Party, gaining 67,000 votes.

She's also had her own talk show, done stand-up comedy, judged Last Comic Standing, and starred in the reality show Roseanne's Nuts, about her macadamia nut farm in Hawaii.

John Goodman

Since the show ended, Goodman has starred in films such as The Big Lebowski, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Kong: Skull Island becoming a well-loved actor.

But Goodman's character was killed off in the series finale, an ending that left many fans upset. Roseanne Barr addressed the possibilities in a tweet.

Sara Gilbert

Gilbert has been busy behind the camera, serving as an executive producer and co-host of CBS' The Talk. She also had a recurring role on The Big Bang Theory as her former co-star Johnny Galecki's potential love interest.

Lecy Goranson

Since Roseanne, the actress has been in films like Hilary Swank's Oscar-winner Boys Don't Cry and guest starred in TV shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Sex and the City.

Michael Fishman

Fishman, who landed the role of DJ in Roseanne at the age of six, went back to high school after the show ended. He continued to have small roles in TV shows and films, and became a co-host on Barr's talk show.

Laurie Metcalf

Since saying goodbye to her character as Roseanne's little sister, Metcalf has starred in Desperate Housewives and HBO's Getting On. On stage, she's had four Tony Award nominations for Broadway, including Misery in 2016 and A Doll's House, Part 2 this year.
Related Topics:
entertainmentroseannetelevisionwatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Allison Tolman talks about ABC's newest comedy 'Downward Dog'
'Roseanne' to return with original cast 30 years after premiere
'Fresh Off the Boat' stars talk about show's success after 4th season renewal
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump
OC man wins $61M Mega Millions jackpot
LA crime sweep nets nearly 2 dozen MS-13 gang suspects
OC police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
FBI chief's ouster boomerangs on president
Stolen beehives worth nearly $1 million recovered near Fresno
Show More
Massive fire rips through 5-story home in Pacific Palisades
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
New National Mall duck ramp causes Twitter controversy
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos