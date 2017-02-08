Stars are coming out for the biggest night in Hollywood, and while the list of nominees includes A-listers like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington, the list of presenters is stacking up to be pretty impressive as well.Celebs who will present awards at the 89th Oscars include last year's winners in each of the acting categories: Leonardo DiCaprio (Best Actor), Brie Larson (Best Actress), Mark Rylance (Best Supporting Actor) and Alicia Vikander (Best Supporting Actress).More presenters will be announced as the show approaches. Here's the full list of who's been announced so far:Halle BerryLeonardo DiCaprioJamie DornanChris EvansGael García BernalSamuel L. JacksonScarlett JohanssonDakota JohnsonBrie LarsonShirley MacLaineKate McKinnonMark RylanceHailee SteinfeldAlicia Vikander