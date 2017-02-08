OSCARS

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson among presenters announced for the 2017 Oscars

Brie Larson (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Stars are coming out for the biggest night in Hollywood, and while the list of nominees includes A-listers like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington, the list of presenters is stacking up to be pretty impressive as well.

Celebs who will present awards at the 89th Oscars include last year's winners in each of the acting categories: Leonardo DiCaprio (Best Actor), Brie Larson (Best Actress), Mark Rylance (Best Supporting Actor) and Alicia Vikander (Best Supporting Actress).

More presenters will be announced as the show approaches. Here's the full list of who's been announced so far:

Halle Berry
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jamie Dornan
Chris Evans
Gael García Bernal
Samuel L. Jackson

Scarlett Johansson
Dakota Johnson
Brie Larson
Shirley MacLaine
Kate McKinnon
Mark Rylance
Hailee Steinfeld
Alicia Vikander

See the full list of nominees here.

Don't miss the 89th Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET| 4 p.m. PT LIVE on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
