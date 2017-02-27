ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"Shark Tank" casting call at Morongo Casino!

Calling all SoCal entrepreneurs! It's your opportunity to pitch the "Shark Tank" Casting Team, coming to Cabazon Thursday, March 30.

Budding entrepreneurs and small business owners alike will have the opportunity to pitch their breakthrough business/product/idea to the "Shark Tank" Casting team for the chance to be selected to appear in a future episode of "Shark Tank," the Emmy Award-winning reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, now in its eighth season on ABC. Entrepreneurs who appear on the show are given the unprecedented chance to convince five self-made business moguls to invest in their venture.

Think you've got what it takes? Come prepared to wow and dazzle! During the casting event, attendees will have the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch of their business/product/idea to a member of the "Shark Tank" Casting Team. Wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. and only the first 500 applicants are guaranteed to be seen, so be sure to arrive early to secure your numbered wristband.

TO APPLY:
Hopefuls must fill out the show's application form. Download the application from http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/applications and bring it with you to the Open Call. It is imperative that you complete your application in advance, as it includes many detailed questions that may require advance preparation.

All Open Calls are open to the general public. You DO NOT have to purchase a credential to attend a Shark Tank Open Call. Security may check your bag, and you are responsible for your own parking.

Please do NOT call the venue with questions. Additional details: http://abc.go.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call

CASTING CALL AUDITION SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY, MARCH 30

MORONGO CASINO, RESORT & SPA
MORONGO BALLROOM
49500 Seminole Drive
Cabazon, CA 92230

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Numbered Wristbands Distributed
10 a.m. - Interviews Begin

