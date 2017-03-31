ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Shark Tank' open casting call lures entrepreneurs to Southern California

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 400 pitches were heard from entrepreneurs looking to be featured on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank." (KABC)

By
CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) --
Entrepreneurs tested their luck at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Thursday in an attempt to be featured on ABC's "Shark Tank."

Many waited in line the night prior for a chance to pitch their ideas and products.

"Every time I watch it I go, 'Oh that could be me! I could do that!'" Jeff Brown said.

Each pitch lasted no longer than a minute as many were encouraged to stress why they need an investment and the "sharks."

There were plenty of products and ideas on hand to see and hear, from travel to education to connectivity apparel.

The shark casting team heard over 400 pitches, but the casting call remained one of many across the country to fill the very limited spots on the show.

In the video above, ABC7's Leticia Juarez's talks with "Shark Tank" hopefuls.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcasinoshark tankcasting callentrepreneurshiptelevisionCabazonRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Selena remembered: Friday marks 22 years since Queen of Tejano's death
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending
'Breaking Bad' pop-up restaurant opens in DTLA
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25M over Trump University lawsuits
Video shows deadly Houston tollbooth crash
VIDEO: Whole school cheers as girl returns from Special Olympics
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
Man kills grandmother, injures mother in Palmdale stabbing, deputies say
Rialto students join city's pledge to conserve water
Show More
4 rescued after sailboat capsizes near Redondo Beach Pier
Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California
Missing NorCal cat turns up 4 years later in Canada
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena
More News
Top Video
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
VIDEO: Whole school cheers as girl returns from Special Olympics
Rialto students join city's pledge to conserve water
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
More Video