Entrepreneurs tested their luck at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Thursday in an attempt to be featured on ABC's "Shark Tank."Many waited in line the night prior for a chance to pitch their ideas and products."Every time I watch it I go, 'Oh that could be me! I could do that!'" Jeff Brown said.Each pitch lasted no longer than a minute as many were encouraged to stress why they need an investment and the "sharks."There were plenty of products and ideas on hand to see and hear, from travel to education to connectivity apparel.The shark casting team heard over 400 pitches, but the casting call remained one of many across the country to fill the very limited spots on the show.