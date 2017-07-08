ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shia LaBeouf arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness

In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. --
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been released from a Georgia jail after posting $7,000 bond on charges of public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old was arrested in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Saturday by the Savannah Police Department and released.

He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, "using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present." When he was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. He ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," which also stars Dakota Johnson.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldactorarrest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ringo Starr rings in birthday with annual celebration in Hollywood
Blac Chyna seeks restraining order in Rob Kardashian dispute
Jimmy Kimmel LIVE Music - Summerfest in Milwaukee
Ryan Reynolds photoshopped into teen's prom photos
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Power outage in Hollywood affects nearly 800 customers
Mother, child abducted in Porterville found safe, police say
South LA hit-and-run: Woman struck, killed in crosswalk
Amber Alert canceled for teen in suspected LA carjacking
Ivanka Trump sits in for president at G-20 meeting
Show More
Power outages, heat cause trouble across Los Angeles
LA, OC teams help battle 3,400-acre San Luis Obispo brush fire
2 women on the run after 'takeover' robbery in North Hills
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
Person of interest sought in connection to 2 murders
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos