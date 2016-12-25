Singer George Michael dies at 53

George Michael, the British singer who rose to fame as half of the 1980s duo Wham!, has died at age 53, his publicist confirmed.Michael, who also established a successful solo career with hits such as "Faith," died at his home in England on Christmas Day."It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his family said through his publicist. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time."His cause of death was not disclosed.DEVELOPING: We will update with more details as they become available.