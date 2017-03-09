ENTERTAINMENT

Catch a sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Walt Disney World

In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, host Whoopi Goldberg speaks with filmmaker James Cameron during a tour of Pandora - The World of Avatar, opening on May 27, 2017. (Todd Anderson/Disney Resorts/Getty)

Welcome to Pandora!

In a special sneak peek of the new Avatar land at Walt Disney World in Orlando, The View host Whoopi Goldberg and director James Cameron toured the floating mountains, glowing forests and more that help bring the alien planet to vivid life.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the Walt Disney World Resort and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneythe viewmovie
Load Comments
ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
Eye on L.A. explores food, entertainment downtown
Lego launches 'Women of NASA' toy set
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
Girl celebrates 6th birthday with Selena-themed party
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Kong: Skull Island' cast hopes moviegoers enjoy the wild ride
SPONSORED: "Shark Tank" casting call at Morongo Casino!
Dominic Monaghan talks upcoming film 'Atomica'
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
Serious safety concerns flagged at ICE detention center in Orange
Daring rescue of elderly woman from train tracks
Nick Young's Tarzana home burglarized
Possible suspect detained in Riverside child luring case
Shark sighting halts some Newport Beach water access overnight
DUI suspect arrested after car slams through wall at Downey library
Show More
Assange: WikiLeaks to help shield tech firms from CIA's hacking tools
High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 4 suspects in custody
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Houston man charged with possessing 476 photos depicting child porn, bestiality
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos