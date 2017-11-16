SoCal classic rock station The Sound goes silent

For nearly 10 years it's been the sound of classic rock in Southern California. Now The Sound has gone silent.Los Angeles radio station 100.3 FM "The Sound" said goodbye to its listeners on Thursday. The company that owns the station sold the frequency and license to a foundation that will now play Christian music.On the final day, the walls in the studio were filled with emails from hundreds of fans who are losing good music and good friends on the radio.Afternoon drive host Cynthia Fox described their feelings: "It's a mixture, of course. We are devastated and sad but we're also grateful that the response from the community has been so huge."Just before 1 p.m. The Sound signed off for the very last time.There were tears when the last songs went on the air - side two of The Beatles' Abbey Road album.Los Angeles legendary radio host "Uncle Joe" Benson said: "It really is a family kind of stuff and the music - that's what I'm going to miss the most is the music because I don't think anyone is going to have this kind of playlist for quite a while."