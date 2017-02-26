OSCARS

Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner, Moonlight, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward showsmoviessocial media
Load Comments
OSCARS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Emma Stone says she's unsure how best picture mix-up happened
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce wrong winner
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Unsuspecting tourists surprised with visit to Oscars ceremony
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway
Ontario man defends anti-Islam banner displayed on his house
Show More
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Bill Paxton, known for roles in 'Aliens' and 'Titanic,' dies at 61
58-year-old Army veteran reported missing near downtown LA
Magic Castle death appears to be accidental, coroner says
Santa Monica PD seeking witnesses to suspicious death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
More Photos